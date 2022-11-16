EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 17 Nov 2022

Advertisement
  News
  Business
EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is  242.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 245. Updated on, 17 Nov 2022.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.4227.65
EuroEUR242.5245
British PoundGBP276.3279
UAE DirhamAED64.465
Saudi RiyalSAR62.563.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.56724.56
Canadian DollarCAD166.79168.14
Australian DollarAUD150.18151.43
Omani RiyalOMR576.27580.77
Japanese YenJPY1.551.6
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.8249.27
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD589.2593.7
Thai BhatTHB6.236.33
Chinese YuanCNY31.4431.69
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3128.66
Danish KroneDKK30.8931.24
New Zealand DollarNZD136.75137.95
Singapore DollarSGD161.7163
Norwegians KroneNOK22.2322.53
Swedish KronaSEK21.2321.53
Swiss FrancCHF234.54236.29
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

