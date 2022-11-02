EURO TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan – 02 Nov 2022

Articles
EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is  219.13 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 219.43. Updated on, 02 Nov 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today219.13219.43

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD224.5226.5
EuroEUR230232
British PoundGBP267269.5
UAE DirhamAED65.566.1
Saudi RiyalSAR61.962.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD713.78718.78
Canadian DollarCAD162.99164.34
Australian DollarAUD142.4143.65
Omani RiyalOMR573.64578.14
Japanese YenJPY1.221.27
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.8547.3
Qatari RiyalQAR60.6861.18
Bahrain DinarBHD589.98594.48
Thai BhatTHB5.845.94
Chinese YuanCNY30.6830.93
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2628.61
Danish KroneDKK29.730.05
New Zealand DollarNZD128.99130.19
Singapore DollarSGD156.91158.21
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5521.85
Swedish KronaSEK20.1920.49
Swiss FrancCHF222.65224.4
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

