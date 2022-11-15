EURO TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan – 15 Nov 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 228.65 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 228.96. Updated on, 15 Nov 2022.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 228.65 228.96

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225.6 227.85 Euro EUR 240.5 243 British Pound GBP 274.3 277 UAE Dirham AED 64.7 65.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 719.23 724.23 Canadian Dollar CAD 167.15 168.5 Australian Dollar AUD 148.29 149.54 Omani Riyal OMR 576.73 581.23 Japanese Yen JPY 1.53 1.57 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.87 48.32 atari Riyal QAR 60.86 61.36 Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.15 593.65 Thai Bhat THB 6.15 6.25 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.13 31.38 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.27 28.62 Danish Krone DKK 30.82 31.17 New Zealand Dollar NZD 134.46 135.66 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.38 162.68 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.3 22.6 Swedish Krona SEK 21.44 21.74 Swiss Franc CHF 230.36 232.11 Indian Rupee INR 2.75 2.83

