  GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 01 Nov 2022
Articles
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 255.53 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 255.88. Updated on, 01 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today255.53255.88

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5228
EuroEUR229231
British PoundGBP266269
UAE DirhamAED65.466
Saudi RiyalSAR61.562.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD712.92717.92
Canadian DollarCAD163.19164.54
Australian DollarAUD143.04144.29
Omani RiyalOMR573.64578.14
Japanese YenJPY1.151.21
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.8547.3
Qatari RiyalQAR60.6861.18
Bahrain DinarBHD587.45591.95
Thai BhatTHB5.855.95
Chinese YuanCNY30.5630.81
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.1428.49
Danish KroneDKK29.6429.99
New Zealand DollarNZD129.08130.28
Singapore DollarSGD156.91158.21
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5521.85
Swedish KronaSEK20.1920.49
Swiss FrancCHF223.14224.89
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Next Story