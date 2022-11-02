GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 03 Nov 2022

Articles
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 253.4 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 253.74. Updated on, 03 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today253.4253.74

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225227.25
EuroEUR231233
British PoundGBP267269.5
UAE DirhamAED64.465
Saudi RiyalSAR62.463
Kuwaiti DinarKWD711.15716.15
Canadian DollarCAD161.54162.89
Australian DollarAUD140.9142.15
Omani RiyalOMR572.33576.83
Japanese YenJPY1.51.55
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.6647.11
Qatari RiyalQAR60.5461.04
Bahrain DinarBHD586.1590.6
Thai BhatTHB5.795.89
Chinese YuanCNY30.1930.44
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.0728.42
Danish KroneDKK29.2529.6
New Zealand DollarNZD127.92129.12
Singapore DollarSGD155.75157.05
Norwegians KroneNOK21.1921.49
Swedish KronaSEK19.9420.24
Swiss FrancCHF220.26222.01
Indian RupeeINR2.662.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

