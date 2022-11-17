GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 18 Nov 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 264.58 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 264.93. Updated on, 18 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 264.58 264.93

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 227.25 229.5 Euro EUR 243.5 246 British Pound GBP 279.2 282 UAE Dirham AED 64.7 65.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.6 63.2 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 720.84 725.84 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.47 167.82 Australian Dollar AUD 149.49 150.74 Omani Riyal OMR 576.63 581.13 Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.64 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.86 49.31 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.86 61.36 Bahrain Dinar BHD 590.47 594.97 Thai Bhat THB 6.23 6.33 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.32 31.57 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.31 28.66 Danish Krone DKK 31.02 31.37 New Zealand Dollar NZD 136.75 137.95 Singapore Dollar SGD 161.7 163 Norwegians Krone NOK 22.23 22.53 Swedish Krona SEK 21.23 21.53 Swiss Franc CHF 235.05 236.8 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.