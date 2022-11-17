GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 18 Nov 2022

Advertisement
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 264.58 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 264.93. Updated on, 18 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today264.58264.93

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD227.25229.5
EuroEUR243.5246
British PoundGBP279.2282
UAE DirhamAED64.765.3
Saudi RiyalSAR62.663.2
Kuwaiti DinarKWD720.84725.84
Canadian DollarCAD166.47167.82
Australian DollarAUD149.49150.74
Omani RiyalOMR576.63581.13
Japanese YenJPY1.61.64
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.8649.31
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD590.47594.97
Thai BhatTHB6.236.33
Chinese YuanCNY31.3231.57
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3128.66
Danish KroneDKK31.0231.37
New Zealand DollarNZD136.75137.95
Singapore DollarSGD161.7163
Norwegians KroneNOK22.2322.53
Swedish KronaSEK21.2321.53
Swiss FrancCHF235.05236.8
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

