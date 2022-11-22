  • News
  • GBP TO PKR – Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan – 23 Nov 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is  264.39 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 264.75 . Updated on, 23 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today264.39264.75
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.75231
EuroEUR242244
British PoundGBP278.7281.5
UAE DirhamAED65.365.9
Saudi RiyalSAR63.263.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD726.21731.21
Canadian DollarCAD166.21167.56
Australian DollarAUD147.64148.89
Omani RiyalOMR582.04586.54
Japanese YenJPY1.681.72
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.9649.41
Qatari RiyalQAR61.5862.08
Bahrain DinarBHD596.11600.61
Thai BhatTHB6.186.28
Chinese YuanCNY31.2831.53
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7329.08
Danish KroneDKK30.8431.19
New Zealand DollarNZD136.5137.7
Singapore DollarSGD162.08163.38
Norwegians KroneNOK21.7622.06
Swedish KronaSEK20.921.2
Swiss FrancCHF233.76235.51
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

