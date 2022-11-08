Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 08 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 139800 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 119800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 109816 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 128149.

Gold price in Pakistan, 08 Nov 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 139800.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 139800 Rs. 128149 Rs. 122325 Rs. 104850 per 10 Gram Rs. 119800 Rs. 109816 Rs. 104825 Rs. 89850 per Gram Gold Rs. 11980 Rs. 10982 Rs. 10483 Rs. 8985 per Ounce Rs. 339600 Rs. 311298 Rs. 297150 Rs. 254700

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.