Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 14 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 146900 on Monday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 126000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 115499 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 134657.

Gold price in Pakistan, 14 Nov 2022

Advertisement

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 146900.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 146900 Rs. 134657 Rs. 128538 Rs. 110175 per 10 Gram Rs. 126000 Rs. 115499 Rs. 110250 Rs. 94500 per Gram Gold Rs. 12600 Rs. 11550 Rs. 11025 Rs. 9450 per Ounce Rs. 357200 Rs. 327431 Rs. 312550 Rs. 267900

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.