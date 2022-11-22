Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi– 22 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 146300 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 125500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 115041 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 134107.

Gold price in Pakistan, 22 Nov 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 146300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 146300 Rs. 134107 Rs. 128013 Rs. 109725 per 10 Gram Rs. 125500 Rs. 115041 Rs. 109813 Rs. 94125 per Gram Gold Rs. 12550 Rs. 11504 Rs. 10981 Rs. 9413 per Ounce Rs. 355800 Rs. 326148 Rs. 311325 Rs. 266850

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.