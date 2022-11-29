Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 29 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 147100 on Tuesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 126200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 115682 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 134841.

Gold price in Pakistan, 29 Nov 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 147100.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 147100 Rs. 134841 Rs. 128713 Rs. 110325 per 10 Gram Rs. 126200 Rs. 115682 Rs. 110425 Rs. 94650 per Gram Gold Rs. 12620 Rs. 11568 Rs. 11043 Rs. 9465 per Ounce Rs. 357800 Rs. 327981 Rs. 313075 Rs. 268350

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Advertisement Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.