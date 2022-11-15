Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 15 Nov 2022

Gold rate in Kuwait recorded an increased of KWD 545.060 per ounce on 15 Nov 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Kuwait. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Kuwait provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in Kuwait and its converted price of gold Kuwait Dinar facilitates to the Kuwaiti gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today Gold Rate in Kuwait

The rate of 24 karat/gram an increased to KWD 17.530 from the previous day’s KWD 17.200.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) an increased to KWD 17.100 from the previous day’s KWD 16.600.

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 15 nov 2022.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.530 KWD Yesterday: 17.200 Gram K22 17.100 KWD Yesterday: 16.600 Gram K21 15.340 KWD Yesterday: 15.010 Gram K18 13.150 KWD Yesterday: 12.870 1 Gold Ounce 545.060 KWD

