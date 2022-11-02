Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan -02 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135300 on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 116000 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106333 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 124024.

Gold price in Pakistan, 02 Nov 2022 According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 135300. Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135300 Rs. 124024 Rs. 118388 Rs. 101475 per 10 Gram Rs. 116000 Rs. 106333 Rs. 101500 Rs. 87000 per Gram Gold Rs. 11600 Rs. 10633 Rs. 10150 Rs. 8700 per Ounce Rs. 328900 Rs. 301489 Rs. 287788 Rs. 246675 The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.