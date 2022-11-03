Gold Rate in Pakistan – Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 03 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 135800 on Thursday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 116400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 106699 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 124482.

Gold price in Pakistan, 02 Nov 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 135800.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135800 Rs. 124482 Rs. 118825 Rs. 101850 per 10 Gram Rs. 116400 Rs. 106699 Rs. 101850 Rs. 87300 per Gram Gold Rs. 11640 Rs. 10670 Rs. 10185 Rs. 8730 per Ounce Rs. 330000 Rs. 302498 Rs. 288750 Rs. 247500

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.