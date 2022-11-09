Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan– 09 Nov 2022

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 139300 on Wednesday.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 119400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 109449 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 127691.

Gold price in Pakistan, 09 Nov 2022

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 139300.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 139300 Rs. 127691 Rs. 121888 Rs. 104475 per 10 Gram Rs. 119400 Rs. 109449 Rs. 104475 Rs. 89550 per Gram Gold Rs. 11940 Rs. 10945 Rs. 10448 Rs. 8955 per Ounce Rs. 338500 Rs. 310289 Rs. 296188 Rs. 253875

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.