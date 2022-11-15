Advertisement
  • Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia– Today’s Gold Price in SAR–15 Nov 2022
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia– Today’s Gold Price in SAR–15 Nov 2022

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – File

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded a decrease of SAR 6,640.64 per ounce on 15 Nov 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal facilitates to the Saudi gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 15 Nov 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to SAR 213.50.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to SAR 195.71.

Gold UnitSaudi Arabian Riyal
-0.20%
Gram 24K
213.50
Yesterday: 213.93
Gram 22K
195.71
Yesterday: 196.11
Gram 21K
186.81
Yesterday: 187.19
Gram 18K
160.12
Yesterday: 160.45
Ounce
6,640.64
Yesterday: 6,654.23
Tola
2,490.24
Yesterday: 2,495.34

Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Saudia. Get the updates about today gold price in Saudi Arabia, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in SAR currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

