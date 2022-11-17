Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia– Today’s Gold Price in SAR – 17 Nov 2022

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of SAR 6,688.67 per ounce on 17 Nov 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Live international today gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal facilitates to the Saudi gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 17 Nov 2022.

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal +1.03% Gram 24K 215.04 Yesterday: 212.85 Gram 22K 197.12 Advertisement Yesterday: 195.11 Gram 21K Advertisement 188.16 Yesterday: 186.25 Gram 18K 161.28 Yesterday: 159.64 Ounce 6,688.67 Yesterday: 6,620.60 Tola 2,508.25 Yesterday: 2,482.72

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.