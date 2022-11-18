Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Jolta Electric Bike Price in Pakistan November 2022
Jolta Electric Bike Price in Pakistan November 2022

Jolta Electric Bike Price in Pakistan November 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Jolta Electric Bike Price in Pakistan November 2022

Jolta Electric Bike Price in Pakistan November 2022

Advertisement
  • Jolta Electric Bike Prices in Pakistan: JE 70D SE (Basic), JE 100L, JE 125L, and JE 49L as of November 15, 2022.
  • Petrol prices in Pakistan have skyrocketed, prompting many people to seek out electric alternatives.

Here are the newest Jolta Electric Bike Prices in Pakistan, including the JE 70D SE, JE 70L (Basic), JE 70L (Advance), JE 100L, JE 125L, and Jolta Electric Scooty JES 49D and JES 49L as of November 15, 2022.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Jolta manufactures electric bikes in Pakistan that are extremely similar to traditional motorbikes such as the Honda CD-70 and CG-125, providing customers with an electric that requires no maintenance.

Furthermore, petrol prices in Pakistan have skyrocketed, prompting many people to seek out electric alternatives to their daily commutes in order to save money.

Also Read

New Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan
New Yamaha Bike Prices in Pakistan

Yamaha has make some noise with the news of a significant price...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 23 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 23 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–23 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–23 Feb 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 23 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 23 February 2023
Euro to PKR - Euro rate in Pakistan today - 23 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story