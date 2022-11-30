Joules administrator nears deal with Foschini

Joules’ administrator is close to a rescue deal.

Joules’ administrator is close to a rescue deal with Phase Eight’s owner.

The Foschini Group (TFG) is close to buying most of Joules’ stores and assets.

A deal could be reached Wednesday afternoon, according to a source.

If finished, a fourth of Joules’ 132 shops will close, resulting in “several hundred” employment losses.

Administrator Interpath Advisory refused to comment on store closures and redundancies.

TFG’s interest could be trumped by Next or Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

TFG, which owns Hobbs and Whistles, had been in talks with Joules about investing before it called in administrators last month.

Joules is based in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, and employs 1,600 people.

During administration, stores stayed open.

Will Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath and joint administrator, called Joules “one of the most known names on the high street.”

“Interest has been high.

“We’ll work hard in the next few days to examine this interest, but we’re sure we can save this wonderful British brand.”

Joules and Next had been in talks regarding a strategic investment in the fall, but the smaller company’s share price continued to fall.

It then hired Interpath to investigate a corporate voluntary arrangement insolvency procedure that would have permitted store closures, rent reductions, and job layoffs.

Joules announced in August it wanted a £15m equity investment after warning of a larger loss than expected.

Former John Lewis and Kingfisher executive Jonathon Brown was named CEO.

Tom Joule started selling garments at a Leicestershire country festival in 1989 and launched Joules in 2016.

