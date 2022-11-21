KSBL organises graduation ceremony

KARACHI: The Karachi School of Business and Leadership (KSBL) recently organised the graduation ceremony of the MBA, Executive MBA and MS Business Analytics programmes, a statement said.

KSBL celebrated its commencement ceremony in the backdrop of 10-year celebration for the institution.

Hussain Dawood, founder and chairman of KSBL, members of the KSBL board of governors, members of the board of trustees, graduates and their parents and members of the faculty celebrated the momentous occasion.

Dawood congratulated the attendees and encouraged the graduates to keep learning and remain humble in their future endeavours.

Recognising the accomplishments of the students and encouraging them to give back to the society, keynote speaker Dr Abdul Bari Khan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Indus Hospital and Health Network, shared his lifelong journey of philanthropy and humanitarianism.

Mubashar Hameed, rector and CEO of KSBL, congratulated all the graduates and said: “I share the pride in the accomplishments of our graduating students, your excitement at being a part of this celebration and your joy at the prospects that lie ahead.”

“Your alma mater is always looking forward to supporting your ambitions of taking the next step. You are the future of Pakistan and we are confident that we have prepared you to be shining examples of true leadership,” he added.

