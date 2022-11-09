Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 10th Nov 2022

Litecoin (LTC), which will allow for the performance of financial transactions that are rapid, secure, and low-cost. The cryptocurrency was based on Bitcoin (BTC), although it differs from Bitcoin in a number of key aspects, including its hashing algorithm, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a number of other features. The cryptocurrency was built using Bitcoin (BTC). Because of its cheap transaction fees and relatively fast block times, Litecoin is the digital currency that is most suited for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments.

The first time Litecoin was made accessible to the general public was on October 11, 2011, and it was done so through the utilisation of an open-source client that was housed on GitHub. On October 15, 2011, which was five days after the initial launch date, the Litecoin Network was made available to the general public for the first time. Since that time, both its worth on the market and the number of ways in which it can be beneficial to enterprises have increased.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $53.76

LTC Price Prediction Advertisement The real-time market price of Litecoin is currently at $53.76 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is currently at $1,919,799,014 USD. Our BTC to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. The value of Litecoin has decreased by 5.22% during the past 24 hours. The current position on CoinMarketCap is #19, and the total market cap is currently equal to $3,848,119,524 USD. There are currently 71,575,031 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available.