Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 11th Nov 2022

Litecoin (LTC), which enables quick, safe, and inexpensive financial transactions. The cryptocurrency was built on Bitcoin (BTC), although it differs from Bitcoin in a number of significant ways, including its hashing method, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a number of other characteristics. The digital currency was created using Bitcoin (BTC). Litecoin is the digital currency that is most suited for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments because to its low transaction fees and relatively quick block times.

On October 11, 2011, an open-source client hosted on GitHub was utilised to make Litecoin accessible to the public for the first time. Five days after the initial launch date, on October 15, 2011, the Litecoin Network became accessible to the general public for the first time. Since then, both its market value and the variety of ways it might be advantageous for businesses have expanded.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $58.27 LTC Price Prediction The current market price for Litecoin is $58.27 USD, and the trading volume over the past 24 hours is $1.825,822,817 USD. Our BTC to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. Over the past day and a half, Litecoin's value has increased by 10%. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number 18, and its live market cap is in the amount of $4,170,743,218 USD. There are currently 71,582,194 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available.