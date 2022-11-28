Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 29th Nov 2022

With the help of the digital currency Litecoin (LTC), users may carry out transactions quickly, securely, and affordably. Although it differs significantly from Bitcoin in a number of important ways, including its hashing method, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a number of other features, the cryptocurrency was evolved from Bitcoin (BTC). This cryptocurrency was built on top of Bitcoin. The digital currency was produced with the help of bitcoin throughout the entire procedure (BTC). The digital currency that works well for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments is called Litecoin. This is because its block times are comparatively rapid and its transaction fees are relatively modest. This is true since Litecoin has the largest user base of all digital currencies.

Litecoin was originally made available to the public on October 11, 2011, with the use of an open-source client that was hosted on GitHub. It had never before been possible for the general public to access Litecoin. On October 15, 2011, five days after the cryptocurrency’s first launch, the Litecoin Network became open to the general public for the very first time. Since then, not only has it appreciated in value on the market, but there are now more ways than ever for businesses to benefit from it.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 Advertisement $73.46 LTC Price Prediction Advertisement The current market price for Litecoin is $73.46 USD, and the trading volume for the past 24 hours is $842,574,712 USD. Our BTC to USD price is always up to date with real-time updates. The price of Litecoin has decreased by 3.74% over the past 24 hours. The current position on CoinMarketCap is #13, and the total market cap is currently equal to $5,267,823,600 USD. There are currently 71,712,406 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available.