Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 3rd Nov 2022

Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency that enables instant, safe, and inexpensive transactions by utilising blockchain technology. The cryptocurrency was based on Bitcoin (BTC), although it includes a different hashing algorithm, a higher hard cap, shorter block transaction timings, and a few other distinguishing features. Because it has a block time of about 2.5 minutes and low transaction fees, Litecoin is ideally suited for use in microtransactions and payments made at points of sale.

On October 11, 2011, the open-source client on GitHub uploaded Litecoin. Five days later, on October 15, 2011, the Litecoin Network was live. Since then, both its use in business and its value on the market have increased.

Litecoin Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $60.61 USD Advertisement Litecoin Price Prediction The current market price for Litecoin is $60.61 USD, and the trading volume for the past 24 hours has reached $1,454,793,884 USD. Our BTC to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. Litecoin prices have increased by 9.51 percent during the past day. The current ranking on CoinMarketCap is #20, and the market cap of the active cryptocurrency market is $4,334,712,846 USD. There are currently 71,523,206 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available. Also Read XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 3rd Nov 2022 The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a piece of technology that has open-source...