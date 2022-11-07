Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 8th Nov 2022

Litecoin (LTC), which will make it possible to conduct financial transactions that are quick, secure, and inexpensive. Although Bitcoin (BTC) served as the basis for the development of the cryptocurrency, it is distinct from Bitcoin in a number of important areas, including as its hashing algorithm, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a number of other aspects. Because of its cheap transaction fees and relatively fast block times, Litecoin is the cryptocurrency that is most suited for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments.

Litecoin was initially made accessible to the general public for the first time on October 11, 2011, through the use of an open-source client that was hosted on GitHub. On October 15, 2011, an additional five days beyond the initial launch date, the general public was granted access to the Litecoin Network. Since then, both its value on the market and the ways in which it can be valuable to businesses have increased.

LTC Price Today

DATE LTC USD Today 01 $68.73 LTC Price Prediction The current price of Litecoin, as measured in US dollars, is $68.42, and its 24-hour trading volume is at $1,416,795,592 USD. Our BTC to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. The price of Litecoin has decreased by 2.15% over the past 24 hours. The current position on CoinMarketCap is #19, and the total market cap as of right now is $4,896,426,722 USD. There are currently 71,560,694 Litecoin coins in circulation, with a maximum supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins available.