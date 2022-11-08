Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 9th Nov 2022

Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
Litecoin (LTC), which will make it possible to conduct financial transactions that are quick, secure, and inexpensive. The cryptocurrency was created using Bitcoin (BTC), but it differs from Bitcoin in a number of significant ways, including its hashing algorithm, maximum supply, average transaction time per block, and a number of other features. Litecoin is the cryptocurrency that is best suited for point-of-sale (POS) systems and micropayments due to its low transaction fees and relatively quick block times.

On October 11, 2011, Litecoin was first made available to the general public through the use of an open-source client that was hosted on GitHub. The Litecoin Network opened to the general public on October 15, 2011, which was five days after the initial launch date. Since then, its market value as well as the ways in which it can benefit businesses have both risen.

LTC Price Today

LTC Price Prediction

Litecoin’s price is currently $68.42 in US dollars, and its 24-hour trading volume is $1,416,795,592 USD. Real-time updates ensure that our BTC to USD pricing is always accurate. In the last 24 hours, the price of Litecoin has dropped by 2.15%. Currently ranked #19 on CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization is $4,896,426,722 USD. The total supply of 84,000,000 Litecoin coins is currently available, but there are currently 71,560,694 of them in use.

