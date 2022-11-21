Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 22nd Nov 2022

Advertisement
The purchasers still have hope for a positive reversal above $0.000169, a support level stretched by an upward trendline, despite the fact that the Terra Luna Classic price prediction is bearish. Recently, the cryptocurrency market has been unkind to investors, since the majority of cryptocurrencies have not been able to generate profits.

Contrary to the trend of other major market-cap cryptocurrencies, Terra Classic (LUNC) saw a minor price increase.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of LUNC increased during the Asian session by less than 0.50%.

Its market capitalization as of the time of this writing was $1 billion due to its price of $0.000175. Despite persistent fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the market, trading volume has risen and has stayed close to $100,000,000.

Today’s Lunc Price

Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0001524 USD

DATELuna ClassicUSD
Today010.0001524
Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

A bullish break over this level might drive the price of LUNC as high as $0.000276. LUNC is now bumping up against some immediate resistance at approximately $0.0002200. The 50-day moving average further restricts LUNC’s increase to $0.000279 each day.

A bearish breakout is quite likely because both the RSI and the MACD indicators are in the sell zone. Support will stay close to $0.000169, and more selling may occur until $0.00012 is achieved under the influence of greater selling pressure and a bearish breakout.

A target price of $0.00022 or $0.00027 may be set by investors who want to purchase over $0.000169.

