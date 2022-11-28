Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 29th Nov 2022

The LUNC/USD pair has dropped beneath $0.000169, a support level that is also an extension of an upward trendline, making the Terra Luna Classic price forecast bearish. Due to liquidity concerns at FTX, Genesis, and numerous other crypto exchanges, the cryptocurrency market has recently been difficult for investors, with the majority of cryptocurrencies failing to create gains.

Contrary to the trend of other major market-cap cryptocurrencies, Terra Classic (LUNC) had a minor price increase. The price of LUNC surged by more than 2% during the European session, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap.

As of the time of this writing, it had a market value of $982 million and was trading at $0.0001642. Trading volume has decreased and has remained below $1 billion as a result of the market’s ongoing presence of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).

Today’s Lunc Price

Luna Classic's price today is $0.0001571 USD

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

The price of Terra Classic is currently $0.000164, with a $90 million 24-hour trading volume. In the last day, Terra Classic has grown by 2.65%. With a live market cap of $982 million, CoinMarketCap is now ranked 43rd. There are 5,990,448,508,950 LUNC coins in circulation.

The LUNC/USD is currently bearish on the technical viewpoint after breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level. A negative trend may be driven until the $0.00011 level by closing candles below this level.

The MACD denotes a bullish trend, whereas the RSI indicates a selling trend. Additionally, the 50-day moving average is showing a bearish trend below $0.00022, which is currently acting as resistance.

As a result, even though it seems unlikely that LUNC will reach $3 anytime soon, keep an eye on $0.00016 because a cross above it could lead to purchasing until $0.00027 or $0.00036.