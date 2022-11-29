Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 30th Nov 2022

The Terra Luna Classic price prediction is now considered bearish as the LUNC/USD pair has fallen beneath $0.000169, a support level that also serves as an extension of an upward trendline.

The cryptocurrency market has recently been challenging for investors, with the majority of cryptocurrencies failing to generate gains, as a result of liquidity issues at FTX, Genesis, and multiple other crypto exchanges.

Terra Classic (LUNC), in contrast to the trend of other significant market-cap cryptocurrencies, had a slight price increase. CoinMarketCap data shows that the price of LUNC increased by more than 2% during the European session.

It was trading at $0.0001642 at the time of writing and had a market value of $982 million. Because of the persistent existence of fear, uncertainty, and doubt in the market, trading volume has plummeted and has remained below $1 billion (FUD).

Today’s Lunc Price

Terra Classic's price right now is $0.000164, and its 24-hour trading volume is $90 million. Terra Classic has increased by 2.65% over the past day. CoinMarketCap is currently ranked 43rd with a live market capitalization of $982 million. The total number of LUNC coins in circulation is 5,990,448,508,950.

Technically speaking, the LUNC/USD is currently bearish after breaching the $0.00016 upward trendline support level. By closing candles below this level, a downtrend may be driven until the $0.00011 mark. The RSI shows a selling trend, whilst the MACD shows a bullish trend. Additionally, the $0.00022 level, which is currently acting as resistance, is below the 50-day moving average, which exhibits a bearish trend.

Since it seems doubtful that LUNC will reach $3 anytime soon, keep an eye on $0.00016 because a cross above it might result in purchases up to $0.00027 or $0.00036.