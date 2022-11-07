Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 8th Nov 2022

The Terra Classic (LUNC) coin plunged sharply below the $0.000255 level after failing to reverse its previous lengthy downward rally. One of the few significant cryptocurrencies that did not experience growth in the preceding month is Terra Classic.

However, the recent filing of a new lawsuit against Do Kwon, the co-founder of Terraform Labs, may be the cause of its current downward rally.

The Federal Open Meeting Committee meeting, which announced a further 75 basis point rate hike and decreased investor confidence in risky assets like cryptocurrencies, is another element that might prevent Terra Luna from gaining traction.

Today’s Lunc Price

Luna Classic’s price today is $0.0002316 USD

Advertisement

DATE Luna Classic USD Today 01 0.0002316 Advertisement

Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction

The value of Terra Classic is expected to decrease by -7.94% and reach $ 0.000202 by November 8, 2022, according to our most recent price estimate. Our technical indicators indicate that the present mood is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index is at 30. (Fear). Over the past 30 days, Terra Classic has experienced 9.78% price volatility and 11/30 (37%) green days. Our Terra Classic forecast indicates that this is a poor time to buy Terra Classic.

One method of determining the future direction of the Terra Classic price is to compare it to other significant technology advancements and trends. The price of Terra Classic is depicted in the table above as it would be at the end of 2023, 2024, and 2025 if its growth trajectory had been the same as that of the internet or of major tech firms like Google and Facebook throughout their growth phases.

The best-case scenario for the price of LUNC in 2025 is $ 0.001106 if it grows at the same rate as Facebook. If Terra Classic followed the expansion of the Internet, the forecast for 2025 would be $ 0.000218.

Advertisement

Also Read ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 8th Nov 2022 Ethereum’s price is steady, swinging between gains and losses around $1,548 as...