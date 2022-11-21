Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 22nd Nov 2022

Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 20th Nov 2022
Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO...
Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here
Decentraland price today Is $0.3678582 USD
|DATE
|Mana
|USD
|Today
|1
|0.3678582
Decentraland Price Prediction:
The Decentraland (MANA) is currently declining and has reached a low of $0.37. The altcoin is expected to reverse to the level of $0.37 as it reaches bearish exhaustion.
On November 9, MANA tested the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level using a candle body. According to the correction, MANA will decline but will reverse course at the level of the 1.272 Fibonacci extension, or $0.37. The Fibonacci extension has been reached by MANA, and it might be reversed. The coin is oversold at level 26 on the Relative Strength Index for period 14.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.