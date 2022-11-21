Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 22nd Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price today Is $0.3678582 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 0.3678582

Decentraland Price Prediction:

The Decentraland (MANA) is currently declining and has reached a low of $0.37. The altcoin is expected to reverse to the level of $0.37 as it reaches bearish exhaustion.

On November 9, MANA tested the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level using a candle body. According to the correction, MANA will decline but will reverse course at the level of the 1.272 Fibonacci extension, or $0.37. The Fibonacci extension has been reached by MANA, and it might be reversed. The coin is oversold at level 26 on the Relative Strength Index for period 14.

