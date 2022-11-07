Advertisement
  • Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 8th Nov 2022
Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price

Decentraland price today Is $0.6668 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.6668

Decentraland Price Prediction:

The price of Decentraland may be preparing for a countertrend rally with the September highs as its goal. The Ethereum-based gaming coin saw a 23% increase last month, reaching a last-minute October high of $0.73. Despite the market’s current sell-off caused by profit-taking actions, there is some indirect signs that another wave up may come. The 2020 triangle apex would be of particular importance, between $0.78 and $0.80.

The current price auction is $0.65. Following October’s last-minute spike, profit-taking consolidation has caused a 10% market value decline.

The sell-off is expected to eventually reverse, according to the volume profile indicator, as the bears have not yet generated a candlestick with a volume as high as the strongest bullish candles.

Many cryptocurrency ventures have been anticipated to generate better profits but have yet to achieve the predicted values. In 2022, projects had failed horribly and prices had plummeted to their lowest levels in years. MANA is one of the few that is still in operation.

