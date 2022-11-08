Mana Price Prediction: Today’s Mana Price, 9th Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price today Is $0.5992 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 0.5992

Decentraland Price Prediction:

Decentraland’s price may be getting ready for a countertrend rally with a target of the highs from September. Last month, the Ethereum-based gaming coin increased by 23%, hitting an October high of $0.73. There are some hints that another wave up may be on the way despite the market’s current sell-off brought on by profit-taking actions. The 2020 triangle’s apex, between $0.78 and $0.80, would be particularly significant.

The price auction is currently $0.65. Following the last-minute spike in October, profit-taking consolidation has resulted in a 10% drop in market value.

The volume profile indicator predicts that the sell-off will eventually turn around because the bears have not yet produced a candlestick with a volume as high as the strongest bullish candles.

Many cryptocurrency projects were expected to make more money, but they haven’t yet reached the expected levels. Projects had horribly failed by the year 2022, and prices had fallen to historic lows. One of the few still in business is MANA.

