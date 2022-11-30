Advertisement
Musk runs Twitter like a dictator

Musk runs Twitter like a dictator

  • Elon Musk hasn’t made it safer.
  • Yoel Roth quit this month.
  • Social networking site was making Musk-only choices, he said.
Twitter’s former head of trust and safety says Elon Musk hasn’t made it safer.

Yoel Roth, who quit this month, said the social networking site was making Musk-only choices.

“If Twitter starts being run by authoritarian order rather than policy, I’m out of a job”

Many of Musk’s changes were “sudden and scary for workers and users,” Roth wrote after resigning.

Mr. Roth claimed that the Tesla entrepreneur fired half of the company’s 8,000 employees, including 15% of the trust and safety department.

Musk’s ill-fated attempt to revamp Twitter’s verification system allowed users to pay for a verified tick, according to Roth.

After that, spammers impersonated Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

Roth also backed Twitter’s decision to ban Trump after the US Capitol rioting on 6 January last year, citing the potential of future violence.

“We saw the finest illustration of going offline,” he remarked.

“The Capitol was full of dead bodies.”

Two weeks ago, Musk resurrected Mr. Trump’s account after a surprise Twitter poll.

