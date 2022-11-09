Advertisement
  Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 9 Nov, 2022
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 9 Nov, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 9 Nov, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Lottery Sambad Result on 9 Nov, 2022

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today

Nagaland State Lottery Result: The Lottery Sambad Results for November 9, 2022, are now available. Keep an eye on the Nagaland lottery, Dear Eagle. Evening live results and updates are available, as well as the list of the winning numbers.

Nagaland is one of 13 states with the authority to hold legal lotteries. Sambad, Nagaland’s nightly lottery, is well-known. People in and around Nagaland have a fantastic opportunity to try their luck and win a substantial sum of money.

The Nagaland lottery ticket costs 6 rupees. The Directorate of Nagaland Lotteries organizes and manages the Nagaland Lottery.

Nagaland State Lottery Results Nov 9

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120.

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM

Nagaland Lottery Result 6 PM

