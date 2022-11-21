Ogra holds public hearing in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) conducted a public hearing in Karachi to seek comments and points of view of the consumers, general public and stakeholders on the review petition filed by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) under Section 8(2) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 4(3) of the Natural Gas Tariff Rules, 2002 for review of its estimated revenue requirement and prescribed prices for FY23, a statement said.

In the instant petition, SSGC has projected a shortfall in the revenue requirement at Rs184.881 billion, including Rs33.787 billion on account of un-recouped shortfall for FY22, seeking an increase in its average prescribed price by Rs667.44/MMBTU in its prescribed prices for FY23. Besides, the petitioner has estimated the regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) cost of service at Rs26.23/MMBTU for 2022/23.

The regulatory authority conducted the public hearing to provide fair opportunity to all the stakeholders, consumers and general public, including the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) to provide their point of concerns and comments on the petition filed by SSGC.

The meeting was conducted at Movenpick Hotel in Karachi. The authority members, including chairman chaired the meeting and heard the comments of all the stakeholders and reserved their decision to be issued within the due course of time.

