PIA commences flights for Istanbul

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started its flights to Istanbul, a statement said.

The first flight took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport to Istanbul on Tuesday.

The airline will now operate six weekly flights from Pakistan to Istanbul, where Pakistani passengers will be able to fly to 28 cities in Europe, the UK and the US under PIA Turkish Airlines code-share.

PIA has commenced flights to Istanbul on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, this year.

A simple ceremony was held at the Lahore Airport on the departure of the first flight.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was the chief guest on the occasion. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan and Turkey have strong brotherly relations and the flight operations to Istanbul will further improve and strengthen people-to-people contact.

PIA is making efforts to improve its services and expanding its network for the convenience of the passengers, he added.

PIA Chief Executive Officer AVM Amir Hayat, Chief Commercial Officer Nosherwan Adil and senior officials of the airline were present. PIA will operate four flights from Islamabad and two from Lahore.

PIA flight on arrival at the Istanbul Airport was given a water gun salute.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Uksi and Istanbul authorities warmly welcomed and greeted the PIA CEO and the passengers at the aircraft.

Uksi said: “The people of Pakistan are our brothers, we will do whatever we can for the progress of PIA.”

Various agreements were finalised between PIA and the Turkish Airlines and both airlines will cooperate in the areas of food services, cargo and engineering.

The passengers travelling from Pakistan appreciated the service quality of PIA and expressed their best wishes.

