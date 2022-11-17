PITB to facilitate youth in finding employment

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Labor and Human Resource Department, has developed the Punjab Job Centre to facilitate youth in finding employment, a statement said.

The online platform will create a bridge between potential employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies and workers, job seekers and citizens, it added.

PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the establishment of the Job Centre is an important step towards guiding the youth and facilitating them in finding employment, which will benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

More than 12,500 workers have registered on the online portal since August 2022 whereas more than 8,000 jobs are available on the portal. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by the PITB chairman.

The online job portal offers a comprehensive database of working human capital; skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled, including both job seekers and employers from public and private sectors.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers. This Job Centre also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.