  • Pound TO PKR – Today’s GBP to PKR – 11 Nov 2022
GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 252.75 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 253.09 . Updated on, 11 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today252.75253.09

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.4225.6
EuroEUR234236
British PoundGBP267269.5
UAE DirhamAED64.665.2
Saudi RiyalSAR62.563.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD717.02722.02
Canadian DollarCAD165.35166.7
Australian DollarAUD144.89146.14
Omani RiyalOMR575.94580.44
Japanese YenJPY1.481.53
alaysian RinggitMYR46.6547.1
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8561.35
Bahrain DinarBHD589593.5
Thai BhatTHB5.936.03
Chinese YuanCNY30.6430.89
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2228.57
Danish KroneDKK29.7730.12
New Zealand DollarNZD131.11132.31
Singapore DollarSGD158.51159.09
Norwegians KroneNOK21.621.9
Swedish KronaSEK20.3920.69
Swiss FrancCHF223.61225.36
Indian RupeeINR2.72.78

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

