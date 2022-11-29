Pound TO PKR – Today’s GBP to PKR – 30 nov 2022

Pound TO PKR – Today’s GBP to PKR – 30 nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Pound TO PKR – Today’s GBP to PKR – 30 nov 2022

Pound TO PKR – Today’s GBP to PKR – 30 nov 2022

Advertisement

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 268.75 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 269.11. Updated on, 30 Nov 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today268.75269.11

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.7230.95
EuroEUR245247.5
British PoundGBP286.15289
UAE DirhamAED65.566.1
Saudi RiyalSAR63.564.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD725.43730.43
Canadian DollarCAD167.38168.73
Australian DollarAUD151.12152.37
Omani RiyalOMR581.31585.81
Japanese YenJPY1.831.88
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD595.38599.88
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.2731.52
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.6529
Danish KroneDKK31.331.65
New Zealand DollarNZD139.86141.06
Singapore DollarSGD162.73164.03
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF236.79238.54
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story