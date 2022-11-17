PSX continues losing momentum

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market continued its bearish momentum on Thursday where the KSE-100 Index closed lower amid political uncertainty besides rising default risk, analysts said.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said that the benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a dull session due to lackluster activity on the back of economic and political uncertainty.

“Pakistan’s risk of default on Eurobonds is driven by ongoing political instability and unclear economic direction. The appointment of a new army chief considering the ongoing disagreements between stakeholders was among the key reasons for keeping the market under pressure,” he added.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index shed 164.03 points, or 0.38 per cent to close at 42,819.72 points. The KSE-30 shares Index shed 53.48 points, or 0.34 per cent to close at 15,763.26 points.

As many as 346 scrips were active of which 103 advanced, 221 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

Commodity expert Ahsan Mehanti said that the stocks closed sharply lower on weak earnings outlook. “Rupee instability, dismal data of large-scale Manufacturing (LSMI) output in September, surging dollar bond default risk index and a slump in the global stocks and crude oil prices played a catalyst role in the bearish close.”

Going forward, the analysts expect the market to remain under pressure. Hence, recommending investors adopt the “Sell on Strength” strategy in the upcoming sessions.

The ready market volumes stood at 181.22 million shares, compared with the turnover of 186.70 million shares in the last trading session.

The companies which reflected the highest gains included Sapphire Fiber up Rs80.31 to close at Rs1,153.31/share, and Sapphire Textile up Rs76.85 to close at Rs1,102.18/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses included Rafhan Maize down Rs350 to close at Rs9,650.01/share, and Nestle Pakistan down Rs145 to close at Rs5,755/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Bankislami Pakistan with a turnover of 17.13 million shares. The scrip gained 69 paisas to close at Rs13.92/share, followed by Unity Foods with a turnover of 11.59 million shares. It shed 99 paisas to close at Rs17.37/share. Telecard Limited remained the third with a turnover of 11.54 million shares. It gained 12 paisas to close at Rs10.19/share.

