Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 11th Nov 2022

After a brief time of stability, a large increase in the value of the cryptocurrency Quant (QNT) is forecasted to take place, according to expectations. The line of resistance that QNT was attempting to break through on June 15 was sloping downward from its peak point in September 2021.

When a structure that has stood for a long time is demolished, it nearly invariably heralds the beginning of a new trend and the conclusion of the previous one. The price reached an all-time high of $281.10 on October 17th, setting a new record. The maximum price of $237.50, also known as the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement, was approaching quickly.

Since then, the price of QNT has fallen to $150, which is also the point where the horizontal axis crosses it. This is also the point at which the vertical axis intersects it. Before the discovery, it was difficult to make progress in the area (red icons). At this stage, it ought to give rise to optimism (green icon).

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $120.39 Advertisement Quant Price Prediction The current trading volume for Quant over the past 24 hours is $203,913,136 USD, while the live price of Quant is now $120.85 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always kept up to date in real time. Quant has experienced a loss of 1.44% over the past day. The current position on CoinMarketCap is 32, and the live market cap is currently equal to $1,458,942,738 USD. There are a total of 12,072,738 QNT coins available for circulation, and there is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.

