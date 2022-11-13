Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 14th Nov 2022

It is anticipated that after a brief period of stability, there will be a significant increase in the price of the cryptocurrency Quant. This is expected to take place after a brief period of stability. The current state of the market served as the basis for these projections. On June 15, QNT made an effort to break through a line of resistance that had been steadily sloping downward since reaching its highest point in September 2021. This line of resistance had been sloping downward since it had reached its highest point in September 2021.

When an older structure that has been in existence for a significant amount of time is demolished, it almost always heralds the start of a new fashion trend and the conclusion of the one that came before it. The price reached a new all-time high of $281.10 on October 17th, which established a new record for the day and broke the previous record for that day. There was a growing possibility that the price would reach its maximum of $237.50, which is also known as the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement. This price was getting closer and closer.

Since then, the cost of one QNT has dropped to $150, which is coincidentally the point where the horizontal axis intersects with the graph of its price. In other words, this value exemplifies the state of equilibrium that currently exists in the market. In addition, this is the point where the axis that cuts vertically through the middle of the graph connects to it. Before the discovery, it was extremely difficult to make any kind of progress in the area. At this juncture, there are enough reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $110.29 Quant Price Prediction The current trading volume for Quant over the past 24 hours is $53,097,799 USD, while the live price of Quant is currently $110.29 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always kept up to date in real time. Quant has experienced a loss of 3.02% over the past day. With a current market cap of $1,331,485,972 USD, the CoinMarketCap ranking for this cryptocurrency is currently #33. There are a total of 12,072,738 QNT coins available for circulation, and there is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.