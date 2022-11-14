Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 15th Nov 2022

The price of the cryptocurrency Quant is expected to rise significantly following a brief period of calm. It is anticipated that this will happen following a brief period of stability. These forecasts were made using the market as it was at the time. A line of resistance that has been progressively trending downward since reaching its maximum point in September 2021 was the target of an attempt to break through by QNT on June 15. Since it had reached its peak in September 2021, this line of resistance has been dipping downward.

When an older building that has been around for a while is destroyed, it nearly always signals the beginning of a new fashion trend and the end of the one that came before it. On October 17, the price rose to a new all-time high of $281.10, shattering the prior record for that day and setting a new one. The likelihood that the price would reach $237.50, often referred to as the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement, increased. This cost was approaching quickly.

The price of a QNT has since decreased to $150, which is also the point when the horizontal axis crosses the price graph. In other words, this value serves as an example of the market’s current equilibrium. The axis that runs vertically through the middle of the graph also links to it at this point. It was incredibly challenging to advance in the area before the discovery. There are currently ample causes for optimism regarding the future.

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $ 107.56 While Quant's live price is currently $110.29 USD, its trading volume over the previous 24 hours was $53,097,799 USD. Our QNT to USD exchange rate is continuously updated in real time. Over the last day, Quant has lost 3.02% of its value. This cryptocurrency is currently ranked #33 on CoinMarketCap with a market valuation of $1,331,485,972 USD. There are 14,612,493 QNT coins in total available for circulation, with a total supply of 12,072,738 QNT coins.