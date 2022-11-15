Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 16th Nov 2022

Quant is presently ranked #31 among all cryptocurrencies with a price of $119.22. Quant presently has 12,072,738 shares in circulation and a market value of $1,439,361,759 as a result.

The cost of Quant has gone up by 9.59% over the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has struggled to gather traction, falling 12.64%. If you were considering purchasing Quant, now would be a good time to invest as QNT is displaying negative indicators.

QNT’s price dropped by 35.85% over the past 30 days, devaluing it by $66.63 from its prior value of $185.85. Quant is currently in a dip as a result of the current decline. Quant price now stands at $111.81 after rising by 6.63% over the previous ninety days.

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $120.94 Quant Price Prediction Quant has been displaying negative indicators over the past week as the coin fell 12.64%. As a result, we anticipate a minor recovery during the upcoming week as traders take advantage of the current decline to purchase QNT. The price of QNT is expected to rise by $6.08 during the following week, hitting $125.30 on November 22, 2022, according to our Quant price prediction. You probably want to know where the price of Quant (QNT) might go in the future if you are looking for Quant market forecast, analysis, or price prediction. In an effort to forecast future price changes, we apply a variety of machine-based algorithms in our pricing projections. Also Read Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 16th Nov 2022 The price of Ethereum has increased by 1% over the last 24... Advertisement