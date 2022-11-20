Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 21st Nov 2022

Quant is presently ranked #31 among all cryptocurrencies with a price of $119.22. Quant presently has 12,072,738 shares in circulation and a market value of $1,439,361,759 as a result.
The cost of Quant has gone up by 9.59% over the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has struggled to gather traction, falling 12.64%. If you were considering purchasing Quant, now would be a good time to invest as QNT is displaying negative indicators.
QNT’s price dropped by 35.85% over the past 30 days, devaluing it by $66.63 from its prior value of $185.85. Quant is currently in a dip as a result of the current decline. Quant price now stands at $111.81 after rising by 6.63% over the previous ninety days.
Quant Price Today
|DATE
|Quant
|USD
|Today
|01
$109.50
Quant Price Prediction
The current trading volume for Quant over the past 24 hours is $29,775,309 USD, while the live price of Quant is now $109.50 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always kept up to date in real time. Quant has experienced a loss of 4.86% over the past day. The current position on CoinMarketCap is #33, and the total market cap as of right now is $1,321,938,645. There are a total of 12,072,738 QNT coins available for circulation, and there is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.
