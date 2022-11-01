Advertisement
Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 2nd Nov 2022

Articles
After a small pullback, the Quant (QNT) crypto price should rise significantly. QNT broke through a declining resistance line from the Sept. 2021 all-time high on June 15.

Breakouts from such long-term structure frequently signal the end of one movement and the start of another. Oct. 17 had a $281.10 peak. The $237.50 0.5 Fib retracement resistance was close.

Since then, QNT has dropped down to $150 horizontal support. Before the breakout, the area supplied resistance (red icons). Now it should provide support (green icon).

The weekly RSI also forecasts a rising QNT price. The indicator has crossed 50, confirmed the line as support (green icon), and continued rising. No bullish divergence yet.

Quant Price Today

DATEQuantUSD
Today01166.89

Quant Price Prediction:

NT has completed a fourth-wave pullback since June (black). The correction is most likely to finish near $150, in the middle of the upward channel from which QNT broke out.

QNT could rise to $255.60-$274.90 after the last hike. The drop’s 1.61 external Fib retracement (black) and waves one and three’s 0.618 length find the goal (red). Since projection originates from the low, the high values depend on the low values.

