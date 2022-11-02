Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 3rd Nov 2022

The price of the Quant (QNT) cryptocurrency is expected to drastically soar after a brief correction. On June 15, QNT was able to push past a descending resistance line that was drawn from the all-time high in September 2021.

Breakouts from such long-term structures typically mark the beginning of a new trend and the conclusion of the previous one. A high of $281.10 was reached on October 17. The 0.5 Fib retracement resistance located at $237.50 was quite close.

Since then, QNT’s price has fallen to $150, which acts as a horizontal support. Before the breakthrough, the region offered some degree of resistance (red icons). At this point, it ought to be supportive (green icon).

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $160.89 Quant Price Prediction The current trading volume for Quant over the past 24 hours is $59,351,822 USD, and the live price of Quant is now $160.89 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always kept up to date in real time. Quant has experienced a loss of 1.96% over the past day. The current ranking on CoinMarketCap is #31, and the market cap of the active cryptocurrency market is $1,942,337,400 USD. There are a total of 12,072,738 QNT coins available for circulation, and there is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins.