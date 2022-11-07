Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 8th Nov 2022

It is expected that after a short period of stability, the value of the cryptocurrency Quant (QNT) would go up by a lot. On June 15, QNT broke through a downward-sloping resistance line that was drawn from the record high in September 2021.

When a structure that has been there for a long time is destroyed, it almost always means the end of one trend and the start of another. The price hit an all-time high of $281.10 on October 17. The 0.5 Fibonacci retracement, which was the $237.50 barrier, was not far away.

Since then, the price of QNT has gone down to $150, which is where the horizontal axis meets it. Before the breakthrough, it was hard to make progress in the area (red icons). At this point, it should give us hope (green icon).

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 $156.69 Quant Price Prediction At the time of writing, the current market price of Quant is $156.69 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is $51,797,095 USD. Our QNT to USD price is always up to current thanks to our real-time updates. Over the past day, Quant has experienced a loss of 2.12%. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number 33, and the live market cap is currently $1,891,686,147 USD. This item has a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins and a circulating supply of 12,072,738 QNT coins.