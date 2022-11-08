Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 9th Nov 2022

It is anticipated that the value of the cryptocurrency Quant (QNT) would increase significantly after a brief period of stability. On June 15, QNT crossed a line of resistance that sloped downward from the high point in September 2021.

When a long-standing structure is destroyed, it almost always signals the end of one trend and the beginning of another. On October 17, the cost rose to an all-time high of $281.10. The $237.50 ceiling, or the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement, was not far away.

Since that time, QNT’s cost has decreased to $150, which is also the point at which the horizontal axis intersects it. Prior to the discovery, the area was difficult to advance (red icons). It ought to inspire hope at this point (green icon).

Quant Price Today

DATE Quant USD Today 01 138.63 The market price of Quant is $156.69 USD at the time of writing, and its 24-hour trading volume is $51,797,095 USD. Thanks to our real-time updates, the QNT to USD exchange rate is always up to date. Quant has lost 2.12% in the most recent day. Currently ranked number 33 on CoinMarketCap, the live market cap is $1,891,686,147 USD. There is a maximum supply of 14,612,493 QNT coins for this item, and there are currently 12,072,738 QNT coins in circulation.